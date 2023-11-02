Billy Liar shares new single ‘Negroni’ feat. Frank Turner: “It’s about bitter drinks and bitter romance”

Billy Liar has shared his volatile new track ‘Negroni’ featuring Frank Turner – listen first on NME below.

The new song from the Scottish singer-songwriter is the latest preview of his forthcoming new album ‘Crisis Actor’ – which is available to pre-order now – and follows first single ‘Oblivion’.

“It’s a song about drinking too much and drinking too little, holding on and trying to let go,” Liar explained. “Bitter drinks and bitter romance.”

“Staring into my glass, I swear the ice cubes are judging me /For what we did or didn’t do in the past I only care that you couldn’t keep loving me,” the artist sings on the rowdy chorus.

‘Negroni’ is set in the 1920s prohibition speakeasy cocktail bar that the accompanying Scotland-based video is shot in. The song title also calls back to Liar’s days as a bartender. Check out the visuals and listen to the track below.

As for how he recruited Turner on the track, Liar shared that the pair first met around 2007-2008, and that he’s “always been a fan of his songwriting”.

He added: “We stayed in touch and he reached out after I put out my last record (‘Some Legacy’) and said how much he loved it. We happened to cross paths in Belgium where I was making the record and he was on tour, so it was a perfectly natural impromptu situation.”

Other guests that are set to appear on ‘Crisis Actor’ include keyboardist Franz Nicolay (The Hold Steady/Against Me!) and guitarist Joe McMahon (Smoke or Fire). Drummer Robin Guy, who has played with Faith No More, Sham 69 and Bay City Rollers, brings the rhythm on the record.

The tracks on ‘Crisis Actor’ “run the gamut of emotions”, according to press notes, describing it as a “modern punk album with a wounded heart, belted through a blown out larynx”. Liar, meanwhile, described it as “an album for the end of the world”.