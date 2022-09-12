Billy Nomates announces new album ‘CACTI’ with single ‘Balance Is Gone’

Billy Nomates has announced details of her second album,’CACTI’, and is previewing it with first single ‘Balance Is Gone’.

The new record, which follows a debut album from 2020 and last year’s follow-up EP ‘Emergency Telephone’, is released on January 13, 2023 via the Invada label.

Speaking of the process of writing the new album, Billy Nomates – aka Tor Maries – said: “Writing ‘CACTI’ took just over a year. I wrote very intensely and then none at all. (This seems to be the way I work best).

“I picked up old drum machines, mapped out things in my kitchen with the same small micro keyboard I always use and then raided the cupboards and rooms at Invada Studios, to play and experiment with old synths, an upright piano, this weird organ thing. I hope everyone finds their own narrative in ‘CACTI’. I think it’s about surviving it all.”

Of new single ‘balance is gone’, she added: “It’s a lot to ask, balance. Does anybody feel on kilter? Has anybody achieved all that harmony? I don’t think it’s a unique chase. And some days, it’s good to acknowledge it got up and left the room.”

Watch the video for ‘balance is gone’ below, pre-order ‘CATCI’ here and see its tracklist and artwork below alongside new 2022 UK tour dates, which you can buy tickets for here.

‘CACTI’:



01. ‘Balance Is Gone’

02. ‘Black Curtains In The Bag’

03. ‘Blue Bones (Deathwish)’

04. ‘CACTI’

05. ‘Saboteur Forcefield’

06. ‘Roundabout Sadness’

07. ‘Spite’

08. ‘Fawner’

09. ‘Same Gun’

10. ‘Vertigo’

11. ‘Apathy Is Wild’

12. ‘Blackout Signal’

Billy Nomates 2022 UK tour dates:

NOVEMBER

22 – London, Village Underground

23 – Oxford, The Bullingdon

24 – Cambridge, MASH

26 – Norwich, Arts Centre

27 – Sheffield, Leadmill

28 – Stoke, Sugarmill

29 – Liverpool, Arts Club



DECEMBER

01 – Bristol, Trinity Centre

03 – Falmouth, Cornish Bank

Reviewing Billy Nomates’ 2021 EP ‘Emergency Telephone’, NME wrote: “Maries is already one of the most distinctive new voices in British music and where she chooses to go from here is anyone’s guess, but for now every choice she is making is working.”