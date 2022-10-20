Listen to Billy Nomates’ mellow new single ‘saboteur forcefield’

Billy Nomates has shared her latest single ‘saboteur forcefield’ – you can watch the accompanying video for the track below.

The song is the latest to be previewed from Bristol-based songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Tor Maries’ second studio album ‘CACTI’, which is set for release on January 13 via Invada Records.

Speaking about ‘saboteur forcefield’, Maries said: “I think it’s about the inevitable feeble fight against feeling and progress.”

You can watch the video for Billy Nomates’ ‘saboteur forcefield’ below.

Billy Nomates has also announced a new set of UK and European tour dates for March and April 2023 – you can see her upcoming tour schedule below and find tickets here.

March 2023

14 – Grand Mix, Lille, France

15 – Petit Bain, Paris, France

16 – L’astrolabe, Orleans, France

17 – Rockschool Barbey, Bordeaux, France

20 – El Sol, Madrid, Spain

22 – La Nau, Barcelona, Spain

24 – Le Périscope, Lyon, France

25 – Covo Club, Bologna, Italy

27 – Magnolia, Milan, Italy

28 – Bogen F, Zurich, Switzerland

29 – Milla, Munich, Germany

31 – Badehaus, Berlin, Germany

April 2023

1 – Loppen, Copenhagen, Denmark

2 – Molotow, Hamburg, Germany

4 – Blueshell, Cologne, Germany

5 – Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, Netherlands

6 – Botanique Orangerie, Brussels, Belgium

17 – Tramshed, Cardiff

19 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

20 – New Century Hall, Manchester

21 – Stylus, Leeds

22 – St Lukes, Glasgow

24 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle

25 – Institute 1, Birmingham

27 – Kentish Town Forum, London

28 – Chalk, Brighton

29 – Marble Factory, Bristol

Prior to that, Billy Nomates will tour in the UK next month – you can see those dates below.

November

22 – Village Underground, London (SOLD OUT)

23 – The Bullingdon, Oxford

24 – MASH, Cambridge

26 – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich (SOLD OUT)

27 – Leadmill, Sheffield

28 – Sugarmill, Stoke-On-Trent

29 – Arts Club, Liverpool

December

1 – Trinity, Bristol (SOLD OUT)

3 – Cornish Bank, Falmouth (SOLD OUT)