Listen to Billy Nomates’ mellow new single ‘saboteur forcefield’

The Bristol-based artist has also announced a run of UK and European tour dates for 2023

By Sam Moore
Billy Nomates (Picture: Immy Done / Press)

Billy Nomates has shared her latest single ‘saboteur forcefield’ – you can watch the accompanying video for the track below.

The song is the latest to be previewed from Bristol-based songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Tor Maries’ second studio album ‘CACTI’, which is set for release on January 13 via Invada Records.

Speaking about ‘saboteur forcefield’, Maries said: “I think it’s about the inevitable feeble fight against feeling and progress.”

You can watch the video for Billy Nomates’ ‘saboteur forcefield’ below.

Billy Nomates has also announced a new set of UK and European tour dates for March and April 2023 – you can see her upcoming tour schedule below and find tickets here.

March 2023
14 – Grand Mix, Lille, France
15 – Petit Bain, Paris, France
16 – L’astrolabe, Orleans, France
17 – Rockschool Barbey, Bordeaux, France
20 – El Sol, Madrid, Spain
22 – La Nau, Barcelona, Spain
24 – Le Périscope, Lyon, France
25 – Covo Club, Bologna, Italy
27 – Magnolia, Milan, Italy
28 – Bogen F, Zurich, Switzerland
29 – Milla, Munich, Germany
31 – Badehaus, Berlin, Germany

April 2023
1 – Loppen, Copenhagen, Denmark
2 – Molotow, Hamburg, Germany
4 – Blueshell, Cologne, Germany
5 – Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, Netherlands
6 – Botanique Orangerie, Brussels, Belgium
17 – Tramshed, Cardiff
19 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
20 – New Century Hall, Manchester
21 – Stylus, Leeds
22 – St Lukes, Glasgow
24 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle
25 – Institute 1, Birmingham
27 – Kentish Town Forum, London
28 – Chalk, Brighton
29 – Marble Factory, Bristol

Billy Nomates – ‘CACTI’ artwork

Prior to that, Billy Nomates will tour in the UK next month – you can see those dates below.

November
22 – Village Underground, London (SOLD OUT)
23 – The Bullingdon, Oxford
24 – MASH, Cambridge
26 – Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich (SOLD OUT)
27 – Leadmill, Sheffield
28 – Sugarmill, Stoke-On-Trent
29 – Arts Club, Liverpool

December
1 – Trinity, Bristol (SOLD OUT)
3 – Cornish Bank, Falmouth (SOLD OUT)

