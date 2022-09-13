BINI announce launch showcase for sophomore album ‘Feel Good’

P-pop girl group BINI have announced an album launch showcase for their upcoming sophomore LP ‘Feel Good’ this October.

The eight-member group will showcase their album at the SM North EDSA Sky Dome this October 1. Tickets to the showcase are now available via SM Tickets, with regular tickets available at PHP500. A VIP package is available at PHP1,200 which entitles the holder a chance to play “fun games with BINI”, as well as a PHP1,800 SVIP package that includes a meet and greet with the group.

All tickets come with a copy of ‘Feel Good’ and a poster.

#BINI : We know you've been waiting for this! 💗 BINI's 'Feel Good' Album Launch Showcase happens this 10.01.22 | 6PM at the SM North EDSA Sky Dome. Get your tickets beginning TODAY via @smtickets :

🗓️ 09.11.22 | 1PM

🎟️ https://t.co/L7rK4FEmhb#BINIfever @bini_members pic.twitter.com/4fdfSOsSyu — BINI_PH (@BINI_ph) September 11, 2022

The group will also release a pre-album single alongside its music video on September 22, with the official comeback single and its music video set to drop on September 29 alongside the album itself.

BINI most recently released the single ‘Lagi’ on July 27. It was their third release of the year following the single ‘Na Na Na’ earlier the same month. Earlier this year, they worked with fellow P-pop act SB19 for their own rendition of The Itchyworms’ original track ‘Kabataang Pinoy’. The girl group also dropped their joint effort with BGYO entitled ‘Up!’.

They released their debut album ‘Born To Win’ last year on October 14. The album included their fan-favourite viral TikTok hit ‘Na Na Na’, which was actually never released as a single from ‘Born To Win’, but fans on TikTok turned the summery pop song into a dance challenge. The group previously released a performance video of ‘Na Na Na’ back in February this year, which led to the song trending on Twitter, according to a report by ABS-CBN News.

BINI’s ‘Golden Arrow’ and ‘Kapit Lang’ are also among a collection of OPM songs set to be sent to the moon in 2023 as part of The Lunar Codex’s Polaris Collection time capsules. Tracks by Moira dela Torre, Angela Ken and BGYO will also be included in the collection.