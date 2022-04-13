BINI, BGYO, Alamat and more to play Tugatog Filipino Music Festival this July

Upcoming Filipino music festival Tugatog has announced the first wave of performers for its forthcoming debut this July.

The festival took to social media on Tuesday night (April 13) to reveal that a slew of P-pop acts will lead the performance lineup. Acts confirmed to perform at the Tugatog Filipino Music Festival so far are BINI, BGYO, Alamat, MNL48, VXON and more.

More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

May online ticket ka na ba, bb? Don't worry, tuloy pa rin ang online streaming natin! Want to switch ON-GROUND? We gotchu! We’ll call you about your tickets, dahil lab namin kayo. Standby kayo sa announcement ng on-ground ticket prices soon! Yieee, kitakits sa TUGATOG! 🥰🌄🇵🇭 — Tugatog PH (@tugatogph) April 12, 2022

The festival was originally announced as a virtual gig scheduled for June 18. Now, its organisers have confirmed that the inaugural edition of Tugatog will take place in front of a live audience at the SM Mall Of Asia arena on July 15. The festival will also be live-streamed.

Fans who previously purchased online tickets and would like to exchange them for in-person passes will be able to do so soon. On-ground tickets have yet to go on sale, although streaming passes can now be purchased here.

The Tugatog Filipino Music Festival is the latest event to announce a live show in the Philippines. Other festivals and major concerts set to take place in the country this year include the Aurora Music Festival in June, SB19’s solo stadium concert later this month, All Time Low, Avril Lavigne and Alanis Morissette.

The line-up for Tugatog Filipino Music Festival is:

MNL48

BGYO

BINI

Alamat

PPop Gen

LITZ

VXON

1ST.One

Press Hit Play