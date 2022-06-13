BINI finally release music video for viral TikTok hit ‘Na Na Na’

Pinoy pop group BINI have released the music video for their fan-favourite hit ‘Na Na Na’, which went viral on TikTok last year.

The music video stars group members Stacey, Mikha, Colet, Sheena, Jhoanna, Maloi, Aiah, and Gwen as students who narrate the love story between a high school boy and his crush played by Dale Montaniel, a BINI fan who won the part by becoming the top MVMO campaigner on Filipino video-sharing app Kumu.

Watch the music video for ‘Na Na Na’ below.

‘Na Na Na’ was actually never released as a single from BINI’s 2021 debut album ‘Born To Win’, but fans on TikTok turned the summery pop song it into a dance challenge. The group previously released a performance video of ‘Na Na Na’ back in February this year, which led to the song trending on Twitter, according to a report by ABS-CBN News.

BINI’s most recent release came in the form of the single ‘Pit A Pat’, which was released on April 14 following their first collaborative single with SB19, ‘Kabataang Pinoy’, in March.

BINI are set to join their sibling group BGYO, Alamat, MNL48, VXON at the Filipino music festival Tugatog on July 15. The festival will be held at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila and can be watched via livestream.

They will then join Red Velvet, BGYO and Lady Pipay at the upcoming ‘Be You – The World Will Adjust’ concert just a week later at the same venue. The concert aims to raise awareness and celebrate people with special needs.

BINI’s ‘Golden Arrow’ and ‘Kapit Lang’ are also among a collection of OPM songs set to be sent to the moon in 2023 as part of The Lunar Codex’s Polaris Collection time capsules. Tracks by Moira dela Torre, Angela Ken and BGYO will also be included in the collection.