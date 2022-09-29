BINI reschedule album showcase due to health reasons

Filipino pop girl group BINI have postponed their upcoming album showcase performance due to “health reasons”.

The showcase – meant to celebrate their second album, ‘Feel Good’ – was announced earlier this month. Originally scheduled on 1 October at the SM North EDSA Skydome, the showcase will now be held on 27 October.

Previous ticketholders for the event will have their tickets honored for the rescheduled date. Regular tickets are available at PHP500, while VIP packages go for PHP1,200 and PHP1,800. All tickets come with a copy of ‘Feel Good’ and a poster.

Advertisement

‘Feel Good’ drops tonight (29 September) at 6pm SGT. Accompanying the album’s release, the group will also be dropping a music video for the single ‘Strings’.

In the lead-up to the album, BINI have released a slew of vibrant videos over the past year, including the colourful visual for lead single ‘I Feel Good’, as well as the visual for ‘Lagi’, which dropped later in June.

In June, the group also dropped a visual for the TikTok fan favourite ‘Na Na Na’, which was originally a non-single track from the group’s 2021 debut album, ‘Born To Win’. Earlier this year, BINI also teamed up with SB19 for an alternate take on The Itchyworms’ ‘Kabataang Pinoy’.

Recently, the P-pop group was nominated for Best Music Video at this year’s AWIT awards for ‘Born To Win’, the title track of BINI’s debut full-length effort. The group will compete against the video for ‘Lunod’ – the collaborative track between Ben&Ben, Zild, and Juan Karlos – as well as visuals by Maymay Entrata, SB19, and Jayda. Dates for the awards ceremony have yet to be revealed.