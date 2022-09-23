BINI share vibrant new music video for comeback single ‘I Feel Good’

Filipino pop group BINI have dropped a vibrant music video for their latest single, ‘I Feel Good’, ahead of their upcoming second full-length album.

The song and visual uploaded on major streaming platforms and YouTube on Thursday evening (September 22) and is the first single taken off their eight-piece group’s titular sophomore LP due on September 29.

According to ABS-CBN, the song – composed by John Michael Conchada and Jumbo de Belen – will be followed up by a second single and music video on the same day as the comeback album.

The music video for ‘I Feel Good’ also sees the group donning colourful outfits, while singing and dancing to the song about blissful love in a retro and dreamy setting.

Watch the video clip below.

Although ‘I Feel Good’ carries a more light-hearted tone, the closing seconds of the music video sees BINI hinting at a darker release as the band is seen hanging by strings as lifeless marionettes below an image of their colourful selves dancing on clouds.

The premiere of ‘I Feel Good’ also arrives after BINI announced its “September Fever”, which includes pre-album releases and music videos, apart from the album itself, and a launch showcase. The octet has also partnered with a messaging app for fan interactions, and guest appearances in TV programmes and live events, ABS-CBN reported.

Earlier this month, BINI announced the album launch showcase taking place at the SM North EDSA Sky Dome this October 1, with tickets available via SM Tickets.

Regular tickets for the showcase are available at PHP500, while a VIP package — allowing holders a chance to play “fun games” with the group can be purchased at PHP1,200. Meanwhile, the SVIP package at PHP1,800 promises a meet and greet with the members of BINI.

Both the latest single and upcoming album arrive after BINI released the single ‘Lagi’ on July 27, marking their third release of the year following the track ‘Na Na Na’ the same month.

Earlier this year, BINI also teamed up with their male compatriots SB19 for a cover of The Itchyworms’ song ‘Kabataang Pinoy’, and joined forces with BYGO for a collaborative track called ‘Up!’.