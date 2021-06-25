Bita and the Botflies return with witchy new single ‘Guillotine Drops’

Filipino indie band Bita and the Botflies have made their comeback with the release of a new single called ‘Guillotine Drops’.

The song, out today (June 25) on digital streaming platforms, is inspired by the horror/thriller series and films like Alias Grace and The VVitch, according to a press release.

The bluesy ‘Guillotine Drops’ centers on a girl from a superstitious town who was accused of being a witch. Her attempts to plead her case are futile, leading to her eventual demise by guillotine.

The four-piece have also dropped an aptly bewitching music video for the track. The visual features classic elements of witchcraft such as spells, potions and voodoo dolls. Vocalist Sofy Aldeguer, who wrote the song, also delivers a magnetic performance as a disembodied head in the video.

Watch the music video, directed by Kevin Dayrit, below.

‘Guillotine Drops’ is the first single that Bita and the Botflies – comprising singer Sofy Aldeguer, guitarist Kevin Novenario-Navea, bassist Cyron Rizon and drummer Mark Lincallo – have released since coming out with their first studio album ‘Peklat Cream’ in 2019.

Since their launch as an indie outfit in 2016, the quartet have also dropped the single ‘Manghuhula’ as well as the EP ‘Sisikat Ka Iha’.