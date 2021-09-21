Bitty, Dru Chen, The Steve McQueens and more Singaporean artists to play Esplanade’s Mosaic Music Series

Singapore’s Esplanade has announced its upcoming slate of performers for its Mosaic Music Series.

The showcase, which is scheduled to take place between October 1 and November 13, will include performances from singer-songwriter Bitty, jazz band The Steve McQueens, Dru Chen with special guest Rangga Jones, and psychedelic band Saints Amongst Sinners.

All shows will comply with the country’s approved pandemic guidelines. Attendees will either have to be fully vaccinated ahead of the show date, or will have to undergo compulsory Pre-Event Testing (PET) within 24 hours before the end of the performance. Attendees are also required to bring their TraceTogether tokens to all performances. More information can be found here.

Bitty’s EP launch was originally scheduled for August 14, but the show was postponed in late July due to Singapore’s heightened restrictions for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at the time.

Her EP launch will now take place at the Esplanade Recital Studio on October 1. Tickets purchased for her original show will be honoured, and additional tickets have been released. Her self-titled EP arrived in early July and featured the single ‘Make My Dreams Come True’ with Axel Brizzy.

Singaporean pop-jazz outfit The Steve McQueens will perform for their album launch on October 28 and 29 at the Esplanade Recital Studio, where they will perform tracks from their upcoming fifth album, ‘The Observer’.

Meanwhile, R&B-pop musician Dru Chen will host the launch event for his upcoming album, ‘Slow Life’ on November 12 with special guest performer Rangga Jones. The 90-minute showcase will take place at the Esplanade Concert Hall, marking the first time Chen has played at the iconic venue.

Closing out Esplanade’s current slate of Mosaic Music Series performers are psychedelic band Saints Amongst Sinners, who will perform at the Esplanade Concert Hall on November 13 to celebrate the release of their upcoming debut album ‘An Adventure Of Cosmic Proportions’.