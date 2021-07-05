Bitty to perform for Singapore’s Esplanade Mosaic Music Series this August

Singaporean musician Bitty will perform for Esplanade’s Mosaic Music Series this August.

Announced today (July 5), Bitty’s performance has been scheduled for August 14 (Saturday) at the Esplanade Recital Studio. The 75-minute performance will begin at 7:30pm.

Throughout her set, Bitty is expected to perform tracks from her discography, including her self-titled EP, which was just released last Friday. Her performance will also feature an orchestra and guest rapper Axel Brizzy.

Tickets to Bitty’s Esplanade Mosaic Music Series set will go on sale on Wednesday (July 7). General tickets will cost S$28. E&Me Black & White members can enjoy 15 per cent discounts, while E&Me Discover members get 10 per cent off. Senior citizens, students and NSFs can purchase their tickets at S$25.20. Tickets can be purchased here.

Bitty’s performance comes after mid-July, when Singapore’s pandemic restrictions are expected to ease (pending a review of the country’s caseload). At present, live performances are only allowed 250 attendees if pre-event testing is conducted, and 50 if not.

It’s currently unclear how many audience members will be allowed to attend the Bitty show. Per the official Esplanade website, attendees are required to check-in using TraceTogether token or app, and pre-event testing is currently not required for audiences unless otherwise stated.

The news follows the release of Bitty’s self-titled debut EP on Friday, July 2. The four-track project includes two previously released singles: ‘Make My Dreams Come True’ featuring Axel Brizzy and ‘Keep Me Hoping’.

Listen to the EP below.

The EP’s opener ‘(We Used To Be) S O C L O S E’ is a bilingual track featuring Boston-based Indonesian singer Jessica Nathania, who sings a verse in Bahasa Indonesia. In an Instagram post, Bitty revealed that the EP is about “dreams + love + loss + friends (or rather strangers)”.

The release of Bitty’s self-titled EP follows her 2020 album ‘Better Not Bitter’ and 2016’s ‘Beauty For Ashes’. Both were released under the moniker bittymacbeth.