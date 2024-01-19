Björk, Philip Glass and more to feature on new Jlin album, ‘Akoma’

Björk and Philip Glass are among the musical guests that have been announced for the new album by US electronic producer Jlin.

The eleven-track album is called ‘Akoma’ and will be released via Planet Mu Records on March 22. Jlin has also shared the first track from it, ‘The Precision of Infinity’, which features the legendary minimalist composer Glass. Check it out below.

“Surprise new album alert!” Jlin posted yesterday (January 18) on her Instagram account. “Jlin’s 3rd album ‘Akoma’ is released on March 22nd 2024 on ltd. gold vinyl 2LP, CD and digital.”

She confirmed the appearances on the album by Glass and Björk, as well as Kronos Quartet, the experimental American string quartet. Pre-order the album here.

Björk will feature on the album’s opening track ‘Borealis’. It is her first appearance on a new track since last year’s Rosalía collaboration ‘Oral’.

The Icelandic singer has said that she intends to start writing her new album in 2024, having recently wrapped up her ‘Cornucopia’ tour, which had been running since 2019.

NME watched ‘Cornucopia’ in London back in 2019, describing it in a four-star review as “an audacious, expectation-disrupting spectacular from an artist unbothered with people-pleasing”.

Jlin, real name Jerrilynn Patton, is closely associated with the footwork genre, which sprung from Chicago house and features syncopated rhythms and sub-bass frequencies.

‘Akoma’ will be Jlin’s third studio album, not including her 2018 release ‘Autobiography (Music from Wayne McGregor’s Autobiography)’, a score she wrote for a live dance show. Her last standalone studio record was 2017’s ‘Black Origami’, which featured collaborations with musicians including Holly Herndon and William Basinski.

Jlin has also confirmed a string of festival appearances for 2024, including London’s In the Round Festival on April 23, Bozar in Brussels on April 19, Mutek in Barcelona on April 13, Rewire in The Hague on April 5 and Big Ears Festival in Knoxville on March 21.