Björk postpones Orkestral livestream series until 2021

Björk has postponed her upcoming live-streamed series to 2021 after initially delaying it by 20 days.

The Orkestral series will see the musician perform with members of the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, Flute Septet Viibra and Hamrahlíð Choir over four dates.

The concerts were due to begin on Sunday (August 9), but were pushed to August 29 after the Icelandic government re-imposed tougher restrictions on gatherings in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the dates have been rescheduled again and are now set to take place in January and February 2021. In a statement, promoters Iceland Airwaves said the decision had been taken “because we can’t trust that the newly imposed restrictions will be lifted in time for the shows and we always want to prioritize the health and safety of our guests and staff”.

Tickets for the original shows will be valid for the new corresponding date. Fans have 14 days from today (August 29) to claim a refund, which can be obtained by emailing midasala@harpa.is or help@dice.fm. A 20 percent cut of the proceeds from the shows will be donated to Kvennaathvarfid, a charity supporting women and immigrants of different origin in Iceland, as originally planned.

Björk’s rescheduled Orkestral concerts will take place on the following dates:

January 2021

17 – Björk with 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason

24 – Björk with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir

31 – Björk with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen

February 2021

28 – Björk with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason

Tickets for the shows, including a bundled package for all four, are available to purchase from Dice here.

Meanwhile, Rachel McAdams recently revealed she prepared for her role in the Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga by watching lots of Björk videos.

“She has such a delicious, cute voice and she’s just got such a spirit about her that I thought was similar to [my character] Sigrit’s, and to get that Icelandic quality, in general, the essence of it, not just the sounds,” the actor said.