Björk to perform career-spanning orchestral set at Coachella 2023

Björk has shared details of her upcoming performance at this year’s Coachella, revealing that her set will feature a local orchestra and span her three-decade discography.

“We are so excited to bring björk orkestral to [Coachella], the singer wrote on Twitter yesterday (January 25). “We will bring on the stage a local orkestra and play arrangements from 30 years”. The announcement was accompanied by the dates Björk is due to perform at Coachella, which are slated across the festival’s two weekends on April 16 and April 23.

Björk’s orchestral set will mark her first appearance at Coachella since 2007, when she headlined the Californian event alongside Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Rage Against The Machine. For this year’s line-up, the singer is billed beneath Frank Ocean, who will headline Coachella 2023 with Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK.

Additional performers at the upcoming festival – which will take place at California’s Empire Polo Club between April 14-16 and April 21-23 – include Gorillaz, Burna Boy, boygenius, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, Rosalía, The Chemical Brothers, Charli XCX and Kali Uchis, among many others. See the full line-up for Coachella 2023 here.

Björk first started enlisting orchestras for her performances in 2021, debuting the concert format with a series of much-delayed livestream sets that year. Since then, the singer has brought her Orkestra series to venues in Miami, and has elsewhere performed her multimedia ‘Cornucopia’ concerts in London and New York in 2019, and Australia in March of this year.

Björk’s Coachella set will be one of many performances live-streamed on YouTube, following news that the festival had renewed its contract with the platform through to 2026.

Spanning the singer’s 10-album catalogue, it will include songs from latest album ‘Forrossa’, which NME described as “heavier – and more hopeful – than anything before” in a four-star review. “​​There’s a lot of pleasure in the album,” Björk said of ‘Forrossa’ in an interview with NME last year. “It’s about enjoying that space.”