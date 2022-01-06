Watch Black Country, New Road’s new sci-fi-inspired video for ‘Concorde’

Black Country, New Road have shared a new video for their recent single ‘Concorde’ – check it out below.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming new album ‘Ants From Up There’, which is set for release on February 4 via Ninja Tune.

The ‘Concorde’ video, which was inspired by sci-fi B-movies, was directed by Maxim Kelly and made in collaboration with the independent production company Caviar.

Speaking about the the video, Kelly said: “On the surface, the concept was straightforward, a walking video: An Ant from ‘up there’, sings Concorde.

“But, for a band who namecheck everyone from Scott Walker to Kanye West, and the pronounced mix of genres in their music, it felt right to take an analogous approach with the visuals. Throw as many references together as possible and see if we, too, could get it all to hold together as a piece.”

Kelly continued: “We took the 6 minute [plus] runtime as an asset. It gave us the time needed to weave as much as possible into the film. A walking video in parts, but also with a narrative running through. We combined miniatures with VFX, and flanked the film with archival footage.

“The band were so supportive and amazing. They gave us the encouragement to just go off on one! And being a massive fan of their music, it was a genuine pleasure to work with them on this film.”

Black Country, New Road will play their biggest London headline show next month before heading out on a UK and Ireland tour in April. You can see the live dates below and find tickets here.

February

8 – Roundhouse, London

April

6 – The Foundry, Sheffield

7 – O2 Academy, Oxford

9 – Liquid Room, Edinburgh

10 – The Empire, Belfast

11 – Olympia, Dublin

13 – Albert Hall, Manchester

14 – Rock City, Nottingham

16 – Concorde 2, Brighton

17 – O2 Academy, Bristol