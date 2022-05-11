NewsMusic News

Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad has died, aged 41

The death metal band paid tribute to Strnad, calling him "one of the world’s greatest entertainers"

By Will Lavin
Black Dahlia Murder
Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder. CREDIT: Mark Horton/Getty Images

Trevor Strnad, the frontman of melodic death metal band The Black Dahlia Murder, has died at the age of 41.

The musician’s death was confirmed by the band, who shared the news in a statement on Instagram.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad,” The Black Dahlia Murder wrote. “Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him.”

They continued: “A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.”

While no official cause of death has yet been revealed, the band shared the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at the end of their post.

Strnad was a founding member of The Black Dahlia Murder – whose name is derived from the 1947 unsolved murder of Elizabeth Short, often referred to as Black Dahlia – and was part of the Michigan band’s original line-up that released their demo ‘What A Horrible Night To Have A Curse’ in 2001.

He’s appeared on every one of the band’s records over the last two decades: ‘Unhallowed’ (2003), ‘Miasma’ (2005), ‘Nocturnal’ (2007), ‘Deflorate’ (2009), ‘Ritual’ (2011), ‘Everblack’ (2013), ‘Abysmal’ (2015), ‘Nightbringers’ (2017). The band’s latest release was 2020’s full-length ‘Verminous’.

A number of people have taken to social media to share tributes.

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta tweeted: “RIP Trevor Strnad, you’ll be missed dearly, my deepest condolences to TDBM, his family, friends & fans. Thanks for all the laughs, the stories, the music, & so much more.”

“metal wouldn’t be what it is today without him. can’t believe it. RIP trevor strnad,” Stray From The Path drummer Craig Reynolds wrote. “every death metal band with two singers only has two singers because neither of them could do what he did.”

Born Of Osiris drummer Cameron Losch tweeted: “Man wtf. Trevor was such a legend and huge musical influence on me growing up. Nicest guy too. My condolences to his family and friends. RIP Trevor Strnad.”

 

You can see more tributes below:

For help and advice on mental health:

