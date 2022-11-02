Stormzy, Future, Burna Boy, PinkPantheress and more set for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack

Stormzy, Future, Burna Boy, PinkPantheress and many more acts are set to feature on the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In addition to Rihanna’s contribution ‘Lift Me Up‘, which was co-written with Tems (who, separately, has a cover of ‘No Woman No Cry’), the official soundtrack also features songs by Fireboy DML, Ckay, E-40 and Rema.

The soundtrack album has been produced by the film’s director Ryan Coogler along with the composer Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis (chief creative officer at Def Jam) and Dave Jordan.

Advertisement

Göransson said in a statement [via Pitchfork]: “Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice. If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story.

“Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By’ tracklist:

01. Rihanna – ‘Lift Me Up’

02. DBN Gogo / Sino Msolo / Kamo Mphela / Young Stunna / Busiswa – ‘Love & Loyalty (Believe)’

03. Burna Boy – ‘Alone’

04. Tems – ‘No Woman No Cry’ (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover)

05. Vivir Quintana / Mare Advertencia – ‘Árboles Bajo El Mar’

06. Foudeqush / Ludwig Göransson – ‘Con La Brisa’

07. Snow Tha Product – ‘La Vida’ (feat. E-40)

08. Stormzy – ‘Interlude’

09. Fireboy DML – ‘Coming Back Fro You’

10. Tobe Nwigwe / Fat Nwigwe – ‘They Want It, But No Performed’

11. ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik – ‘Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one’

12. OG Dayv – ‘Limoncello’ (feat. Future)

13. Ckay – ‘Anya Mmiri’ (feat. PinkPantheress)

14. Bloody Civilian – ‘Wake Up’ (feat. Rema)

15. Alemán – ‘Pantera’ (feat. Rema)

16. DBN Gogo / Sino Msolo / Kamo Mphela / Young Stunna / Busiswa – ‘Jele’

17. Blue Rojo – ‘Inframundo’

18. Calle x Vida / Foudeqush – ‘No Digas Mi Nombre’

19. Guadalupe De Jesús Chan Poot – ‘Mi Pueblo’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the upcoming 2022 sequel to Black Panther (2018). It’s released next Friday (November 11) in UK and US cinemas.

Advertisement

It was revealed earlier this week that Rihanna said she wanted to return to music to honour the late Chadwick Boseman, who stared as T’Challa – king of Wakanda – in the first Marvel film. ‘Lift Me Up’, which was released last month, marks the pop star’s first new music in six years.

The soundtrack for the 2018 movie featured music by Kendrick Lamar, SZA, The Weeknd, Anderson .Paak, Jorja Smith, James Blake and more.