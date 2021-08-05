Black Sabbath announce huge new ‘Technical Ecstasy’ box set

Black Sabbath will mark 45 years of their seventh album ‘Technical Ecstasy’ with the release of a huge new box set.

The 1976 album will be repackaged in a five LP or four CD box set, encompassing remastered and alternate mixes of the album from producer Steven Wilson, as well as a host of outtakes and live versions.

It’s released on October 1, and priced between £90 and £210. You can take a look at the package, which also includes a booklet, recreated tour programme and poster, in the tweet below.

Take a peek at what's inside Technical Ecstasy Deluxe Edition. Out on October 1st.⁰Featuring a newly remastered album, previously unreleased outtakes, alternative mixes and live tracks.⁰Order your copy here: https://t.co/5Tc7XL2oSi pic.twitter.com/ZyFwmBUvWJ — BlackSabbath (@BlackSabbath) August 4, 2021

Released in September 1976 to mixed reviews, ‘Technical Ecstasy’ was a commercial success, and backed with a tour that saw the band supported by AC/DC.

The fractious tour saw singer Ozzy Osbourne at one point leave the band to be replaced by Savoy Brown’s Dave Walker. Osbourne would return for 1978’s ‘Never Say Die’, but was afterwards replaced permanently by Ronnie James Dio.

The ‘Super Deluxe’ version of ‘Technical Ecstasy’ is the latest in a series of reissues from the metal legends. Earlier this year, they put out a reissue of their fourth album ‘Vol. 4’ containing 20 previously unreleased tracks.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler announced that he is working on his autobiography, saying that he hopes to give his grandchildren a look back at his illustrious career.

Elsewhere, original drummer Bill Ward is pushing for the band to reform and record a final album.

Ward, who left the band in 2012, said: “I’m not done with the Black Sabbath legacy.

“I haven’t been done. I was made done, but I’m not done. So, the others might be done, but I’m not.”