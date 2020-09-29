Black Sabbath announce new Dr. Martens shoe collection

Black Sabbath have partnered with Dr. Martens for a new shoe collection to celebrate 50 years since the release of their first two albums.

Both ‘Black Sabbath’ and ‘Paranoid’ have reached the half-century mark this year, with the latter celebrating 50 years since its release earlier this month.

Those half-century celebrations will now continue into October in the form of a new collaboration with Dr. Martens, with the latter keen to also shine a spotlight on Keith McMillan’s “hard-hitting artwork” for the cover of both records.

Two new pairs of shoes are being released for the first collection, with the ‘1460 Sabbath’ boot depicting McMillan’s artwork from the band’s eponymous debut. Kitted out with purple popped eyelets, flat braided laces and core Docs markings, a ‘Henry’ badge — the flying devil/angel that’s become synonymous with Black Sabbath over the years — is also visible behind the laces.

The ‘1461 Sabbath’ shoe, meanwhile, is built with the same eyelets, ‘Henry’ motif and heel loop, but pays tribute to ‘Paranoid’. The album artwork has been digitally printed on the ankle, and the three-eye shoe is finished with embossed Black Sabbath lettering on the vamp.

The Black Sabbath x Dr. Martens collection will go on sale on Thursday (October 1), and you can find more about the collaboration here.

Earlier this month, frontman Ozzy Osbourne ruled out the chance of ever playing with Black Sabbath again.

The heavy metal pioneers brought their career to a close in 2017 with a string of homecoming shows in Birmingham, and there has been talk of the group potentially reuniting ever since.