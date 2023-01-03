Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi says he’s ready to make a new solo album

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has revealed that he is gearing up to write and record a new solo album.

The musician shared the news during an almost-eight-minute ‘New Year’s Message’ video on his official YouTube account on January 1 (watch below).

“It’s been a good year for me, 2022, in parts anyway,” Iommi said (via Blabbermouth). “I’ve been writing and recording. I’m having a new studio built, which I’m really pleased about. Well, actually, the studio is built, and it’s almost ready to go; I’m just waiting for some equipment.

“Because of the war [in Ukraine], it’s sort of stopped some of the parts coming through. But we’re almost there. In another couple of weeks, I think I’ll be ready to go in and start work in there, which I’m really looking forward to – writing another album.”

Additionally, Iommi once again confirmed that Black Sabbath’s Tony Martin-era albums will be reissued in 2023.

“Of course, we’re gonna have the Tony Martin box set and Cozy Powell and Neil Murray,” he explained. “And I’m looking forward to that, because a lot of people have asked about that, which is great. They wanted to see when it’s coming out, when it’s coming out. And we’ve done ’em in succession, really, with these albums. You can’t just bring everything out together; it has to come out in [the right] times.

“So we’ve had all the original Sabbath stuff come out, box sets, and then we’ve got the Ronnie [James Dio] stuff. And then the next thing will be the Tony Martin and then my solo stuff.”

Iommi continued: “So it’s gonna be busy again. But it’s great. And it’s nice to be doing the interviews and talking about what we did and all the rest of stuff.”

Late last year, Ozzy Osbourne said that he’d be happy to work with Iommi again but not on any new Black Sabbath music.

Iommi featured on Osbourne’s latest solo record ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released in September 2021. Last summer, the pair reunited on-stage to perform Sabbath’s classic single ‘Paranoid’ at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Birmingham.