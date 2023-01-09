BLACKPINK announce additional shows in Singapore, Macau and more

BLACKPINK have announced three additional shows as part of their ongoing Born Pink World Tour Asia.
The K-pop titans announced the shows via social media on Monday (January 9). The additional shows are set to take place in Kaohsiung on March 19, Singapore on May 14 and Macau on May 20 and 21.
Ticketing info for the newly announced shows have yet to be announced.
Check out the announcement below.
BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] ASIA
BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] ASIA

KAOHSIUNG∙SINGAPORE∙MACAU ADDITIONAL SHOWS ANNOUNCEMENT
Prior to this announcement, BLACKPINK kicked off their Asia tour with two concerts in Bangkok, Thailand. The quartet will next take on Asiaworld Arena in Hong Kong on January 13, 14 and 15 before hitting the Mrsool Park in Riyadh on January 20. The rest of their tour will see them perform in Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Koahsiung, Manila, Singapore and Macau. It is currently unclear if shows in more countries will be announced.
The current list of BLACKPINK’s Asia 2023 tour dates are:
January 2023
13 – Hong Kong, China – Asiaworld Arena
14 – Hong Kong, China – Asiaworld Arena
15 – Hong Kong, China – Asiaworld Arena
20 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Mrsool Park
28 – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Park
March
04 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – National Bukit Jalil Stadium
11 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
18 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan – Kaohsiung National Stadium
19 – Kaohsiung, Taiwan – Kaohsiung National Stadium
25 – Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena
26 – Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena
May
13 – Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium
14 – Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium
20 – Macau – Galaxy Arena at Galaxy Macau
21 – Macau – Galaxy Arena at Galaxy Macau
Last week (January 4), BLACKPINK made history by becoming the first K-pop group to amass 2billion views on YouTube on a music video with 2018 single ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’.
Earlier in the week, the group’s label YG Entertainment confirmed a 2023 release for member Jisoo’s solo debut. “BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently working hard on recording her solo album. While carrying out a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished the album jacket photo shoot and worked on music production whenever she got the time in order to keep the promise with fans,” the company’s statement read.
In September 2022, BLACKPINK dropped their sophomore studio album ‘Born Pink’. In NME’s three-star review of ‘Born Pink’, Tanu I. Raj wrote: “Now that BLACKPINK seem to have whetted their appetite for experimentation, let’s hope they go all the way on the next record – flip the script completely, propelled by the confidence that no matter what they do, they’ll come out on top.”