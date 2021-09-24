BLACKPINK and Billie Eilish to appear in upcoming YouTube special

BLACKPINK and Billie Eilish are just two of the musician acts who are set to appear in YouTube’s newly announced special, Dear Earth.

The YouTube Original special, which is set to premiere sometime on October 23, was first announced at the 2021 Summer TCA press tour on Thursday (September 23), according to Billboard. It is set to match the format of last year’s Dear Class Of 2020, with keynote speeches, musical performances and more.

Dear Earth will “inspire and motivate audiences to create a better, healthier, existence for the planet through contributions from a wide range of global leaders, creators, celebrities and musicians,” said YouTube’s global head of original content Susanne Daniels.

Aside from BLACKPINK and Eilish, Dear Earth will also feature appearances from other musicians such as Jaden Smith, Anitta, Tinashe and Lil Dicky. Other guests include global leaders such as former US President Barack Obama, Pope Francis, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

In other news, Lisa of BLACKPINK recently broke the the two-year record previously held by Taylor Swift’s 2019 hit ‘ME!’ for the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo artist with ‘Lalisa’. According to data collected by YouTube (as of September 13), the BLACKPINK singer’s debut music video earned 73.6million views in the first 24 hours following its release.

Meanwhile, Eilish recently teamed up with Amazon to launch her very own Echo Studio speaker. The device is adorned with her ‘Happier Than Ever’ album cover art and comes after the singer recently launched her own vegan Nike trainers.