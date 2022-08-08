BLACKPINK heading to Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and more for ‘Born Pink’ world tour

BLACKPINK have announced details of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour, which kicks off later this year.
The global run of shows kicks off with two nights in Seoul on October 16 and 17 before heading to North America for a series of concerts.
The ‘Born Pink’ world tour will then see Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa visit Europe to finish off 2022, with the group also scheduled to play the likes of Australia, Singapore and Thailand in 2023. It is, according to their record label YG Entertainment, “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group”.
Venues and ticket details for the tour have yet to be confirmed, with the band also promising “more” dates to be announced.
Check out the confirmed dates of BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ world tour below:
OCTOBER 2022
15 Seoul, South Korea
16 Seoul, South Korea
25 Dallas, North America
29 Houston, North America
NOVEMBER
02 Atlanta, North America
06 Hamilton, North America
07 Hamilton, North America
10 Chicago, North America
11 Chicago, North America
14 Newark, North America
15 Newark, North America
19 Los Angeles, North America
30 London, United Kingdom
DECEMBER
01 London, United Kingdom
05 Barcelona, Spain
08 Cologne, Germany
11 Paris, France
12 Paris, France
18 Berlin, Germany
22 Amsterdam, Netherlands
January 2023
07 Bangkok, Thailand
08 Bangkok, Thailand
13 Hong Kong, China
14 Hong Kong, China
20 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
28 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
March
04 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
11 Jakarta, Indonesia
18 Kaohsiung, Taiwan
25 Manila, Philippines
May
13 Singapore, Malaysia
June
10 Melbourne, Australia
11 Melbourne, Australia
16 Sydney, Australia
17 Sydney, Austraila
21 Auckland, New Zealand
BLACKPINK recently confirmed the release of new single ‘Pink Venom’ which is due out on August 19.
‘Pink Venom’ will act as the lead single from BLACKPINK’s forthcoming second album, ‘Born Pink’. An exact release date for the album is yet to be confirmed, but in a teaser video shared last week – which also featured a 20-second preview of new music, presumably from ‘Pink Venom’ – the group revealed that it’ll be released sometime in September.
According to YG Entertainment, the title for the album – branded as a “comeback project” for BLACKPINK – “implies the identity” of the group, “which is never ordinary and will exude a fatal aura”.
Earlier today (August 8) the members of BLACKPINK took to Instagram to commemorate the sixth anniversary of their debut.