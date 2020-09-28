BLACKPINK announce new single ‘Lovesick Girls’

BLACKPINK are on the cusp of releasing their debut Korean-language album, and today (September 28) they’ve revealed the title of forthcoming single ‘Lovesick Girls’.

Making the announcement on social media, the group announced ‘Lovesick Girls’ as the ‘title’/main track from the forthcoming album, called ‘THE ALBUM’.

‘Lovesick Girls’ will be the third single release from ‘THE ALBUM’ so far, which is slated for release on Friday, October 2.

It follows the release of ‘How You Like That‘ back in June and ‘Ice Cream‘ alongside Selena Gomez at the end of last month.

The two aforementioned singles follow the release of their collaboration with Lady Gaga, ‘Sour Candy‘, which featured on her album ‘Chromatica‘.

Yesterday (September 27), the band also announced a ‘COMEBACK LIVE’ event to coincide with the release of ‘THE ALBUM’.

The event is scheduled to take place next Thursday October 2 at 2am BST (October 1, 9pm EST/10am KST) on VLIVE.

They also shared teaser videos of each of the band’s members on Instagram over the weekend in the lead up to the album.

The debut album isn’t the only thing Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa have coming next month. They recently announced a new documentary, Light Up The Sky, set to premiere on Netflix on October 14.