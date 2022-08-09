BLACKPINK announce release date for second album ‘Born Pink’

BLACKPINK have announced the release date for their upcoming second album ‘Born Pink’.
As confirmed previously, the follow-up to the K-pop band’s 2020 debut ‘The Album’ will be previewed by lead single ‘Pink Venom’ on August 19. A recent teaser video also signalled a September arrival for the new full-length effort although it didn’t give an exact day.
Taking to social media today (August 9), BLACKPINK revealed that ‘Born Pink’ will come out on September 16. Check out the post below.
Last month YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK were in the “final stages of recording a new album”, explaining how the LP would kickstart “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year”.
The group has since detailed their ‘Born Pink’ world tour, which kicks off in October. The UK/European leg will take place throughout late November and December, beginning with two consecutive shows in London (November 30 and December 1).
Venues and ticket details for the extensive stint are yet to be confirmed. The band have promised that additional dates are to be announced.
In the meantime, you can see the UK and European schedule below:
NOVEMBER 2022
30 – London, United Kingdom
DECEMBER 2022
01 – London, United Kingdom
05 – Barcelona, Spain
08 – Cologne, Germany
11 – Paris, France
12 – Paris, France
18 – Berlin, Germany
22 – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Meanwhile, members of BLACKPINK this week took to social media to commemorate their sixth anniversary. The quartet launched back in 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured dual title tracks ‘Boombayah’ and ‘Whistle’.
“Happy 6th anniversary! My beloved BLACKPINK forever,” wrote vocalist Jisoo alongside a slideshow of images from across the girl group’s career.