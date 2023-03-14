Singer-songwriter and BLACKPINK collaborator LØREN signs 88rising partnership

South Korean singer-songwriter LØREN, best known for penning several hits for BLACKPINK, has signed a new partnership with Asian-American label 88rising.

On March 13, YG Entertainment subsidiary The Black Label announced via a press release that LØREN has officially partnered up with 88rising. Following the new deal, the alt-rock singer-songwriter will also be releasing his debut EP ‘Put Up A Fight’ on March 24 via 88rising and The Black Label.

“I’ve been looking forward to ‘Put Up A Fight’’s release for a while now, and I’m thrilled to join forces with 88rising through the process. I’m a huge fan of their work, and I’m very happy to take part in their vision,” said LØREN in the press release.

Following the big announcement, LØREN took to his personal Instagram account to share the tracklist for ‘Put Up A Fight’, which was entirely written and produced by the musician. Led by the title track ‘Folks’, the record will be accompanied by B-sides ‘Temporary’, ‘Sticks And Stones’, ‘Panic’ and ‘Frown’.

Ahead of the upcoming release, LØREN is also set to perform at this year’s SXSW (March 15), which will mark his first shows in the US. He will also be making his Head In The Clouds debut in May at the music festival’s upcoming New York event.

“It feels surreal to have SXSW, album release and HITC New York ahead of me. To say I’m excited would be an understatement—I absolutely cannot wait for what’s to come,” the musician commented.

LØREN made his debut as a soloist in 2020 with his single ‘Empty Trash’, followed by the releases of ‘Need (ooo-eee)’ and ‘All My Friends Are Turning Blue’ in 2021.

He has been credited as a lyricist on several BLACKPINK songs, including ‘Lovesick Girls’, ‘Pretty Savage’ and ‘You Never Know’, and also appeared in the ‘Lovesick Girls’ music video.