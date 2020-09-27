BLACKPINK announces ‘THE ALBUM’ event, shares teaser videos featuring Rosé and Lisa

BLACKPINK have today (September 27) announced a ‘COMEBACK LIVE’ event in celebration of their debut album, ‘THE ALBUM’.

The event is scheduled to take place next Thursday October 1 at 2am BST (September 30, 9pm EST/10am KST) on VLIVE. ‘THE ALBUM’ – which features lead single ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Ice Cream’ featuring Selena Gomez – will then be released the following day.

See the group’s teaser poster for ‘COMEBACK LIVE’ below.

‘THE ALBUM’ marks BLACKPINK’s debut Korean-language studio album, following their 2019 EP ‘Kill This Love’ and 2018 Japanese album ‘BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA’. Their forthcoming release is one of the most highly anticipated albums of the year.

BLACKPINK have also shared two teaser videos for ‘THE ALBUM’ today, each featuring a member of the group. The two concept videos released were centred around Rosé and Lisa, presumably with Jisoo and Jennie’s yet to be released.

Watch the stunning snippets below.

Last month, the band previewed ‘THE ALBUM’ by dropping their collaboration with US pop star Selena Gomez. ‘Ice Cream’ came accompanied with a sugary sweet music video that featured all five women in various candy-themed settings.

Previous to that, BLACKPINK announced an album would be coming through the release of bass-heavy single ‘How You Like That’. They also recently featured on Lady Gaga’s album ‘Chromatica’, via a sassy collab titled ‘Sour Candy’.

The full track listing for ‘THE ALBUM’ is still yet to be released to the public.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced they would be releasing a documentary on BLACKPINK, titled Light Up The Sky.

The streaming service will be releasing the feature film on October 14, along with photos of each group member – Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé – which Netflix subscribers will be able to use as their profile icons.