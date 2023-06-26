BLACKPINK announce new Hanoi shows for ‘Born Pink’ world tour

BLACKPINK has added two new concerts in Hanoi, Vietnam as part of their ongoing ‘Born Pink’ world tour.

BLACKPINK are set to bring their ‘Born Pink’ world tour to the Southeast Asian country of Vietnam this July. Announced today (June 26), the new Hanoi shows will take place on July 29 and 30 at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium.

According to the official BLACKPINK ‘Born Pink’ world tour website, ticketing information and other details about the new Hanoi shows are “coming soon”. Keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The upcoming ‘Born Pink’ world tour in Hanoi shows will take place between the previously announced Encore leg of the tour in Europe and the US. On July 15, BLACKPINK are first set to perform the Stade de France in Paris, France. It will be their “only stadium date in Europe this summer”.

Following their two Hanoi concerts, the quartet will play five stadium shows across the US in August. They include two shows at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, one at the Allegiant Stadium in Navada and two in California.

Earlier this month, BLACKPINK member Jennie left midway through one of the group’s Melbourne concerts. At the time, her label YG Entertainment said in a statement that the singer “was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition”.

The K-pop idol later personally apologised for leaving the concert early in a Instagram Stories post. “I’m doing my best to recover [at the moment]. Your understanding and support means the world to me,” Jennie wrote. “Thank you to everyone who came out to our Melbourne show. Love you guys.”