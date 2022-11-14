Ticket details for BLACKPINK’s Jakarta concerts released, venue still listed as GBK Stadium

Ticket details for BLACKPINK’s upcoming ‘Born Pink World Tour’ concerts in Jakarta have been revealed.

Concert promoter iMe Indonesia disclosed the information via a graphic posted to their social media accounts, which notably lists Gelora Bung Karno Stadium as the venue where the performances will take place, despite ongoing uncertainties in light of Jakarta’s upcoming hosting gig for the U-20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Tickets for the concert will be available in four seated categories besides “platinum” and “VIP” passes – Cat 1 seats will sell for IDR2,900,000, Cat 2 seats will sell for IDR2,600,000, Cat 3 seats will be available for IDR2,100,000, while Cat 4 can be purchased for IDR1,350,000.

“VIP” and “Platinum” pass holders will occupy the standing pit, with the former entitled to closest proximity to the stage, alongside a soundcheck pass – materialised as a lanyard and identification card – and early entry benefits.

Blink Membership presales will open today (November 14) between 2PM and 5PM WIT. Public sales for the March 11 concert will commence on November 15 at 12PM WIT, whereas public sales for the March 12 concert will commence on the same day at 2PM WIT.

On November 2, Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sport Zainudin Amali expressed that the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Stadium would be closed to public events – including concerts and even football matches – between its upcoming renovation period and the commencement of the U-20 World Cup on May 20 next year. Regarding BLACKPINK’s concerts, the minister stressed that the group would “certainly not” be allowed to perform at the venue.

Minister Amali later elaborated on his stance, stating that he had submitted queries to FIFA regarding events scheduled to take place at venues reserved for the U-20 World Cup, stating: “If FIFA allows it, please go ahead. But if they do not, that is not on me. Therefore, activities not related to the World Cup are still not allowed, including the AFF (Asean Football Federation), even though it is a football activity.”

Neither FIFA nor the Indonesian Government have provided official updates on the state of public events scheduled at U-20 World Cup venues before May 20.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK released their sophomore studio album, ‘Born Pink’ in September. Awarding the album three stars, NME’s Tanu I. Raj praised the album’s experimental sensibilities, stating: “Now that BLACKPINK seem to have whetted their appetite for experimentation, let’s hope they go all the way on the next record – flip the script completely, propelled by the confidence that no matter what they do, they’ll come out on top.”

The album’s supporting world tour will see the group making several stops in Asia, including performances in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Kaohsiung, Manila, Singapore and more.