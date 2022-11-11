Indonesian minister says FIFA will decide if BLACKPINK’s Jakarta concerts can be held at the GBK Stadium

Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sport Zainudin Amali has shared an update on BLACKPINK‘s 2023 concerts at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium after previously noting that the arena is being reserved for the U-20 World Cup.

Amali previously said on November 2 that BLACKPINK will not be able to perform at the GBK Main Stadium for their Indonesian ‘Born Pink’ world tour concerts in March 2023 as the stadium will be closed to concerts and all public activities and events until the U-20 World Cup that will be held from May 20 to June 11.

In new comments made to Detik, the minister revealed that all non-sporting events set to be held at the stadium are subject to FIFA approval ahead of the U-20 World Cup set to be held in Indonesia in 2023. “I have submitted a letter to FIFA regarding several matters and have given reassurance that the main venues and training locations selected by FIFA will be kept in good order until the event begins,” he said, adding that renovations would begin in the selected venues this month.

“I have already said I will communicate with FIFA. If FIFA allows it, please go ahead. But if they do not, that is not on me. Therefore, activities not related to the World Cup are still not allowed, including the AFF (Asean Football Federation), even though it is a football activity.”

The announcement is also expected to affect concert by Indonesian singer-songwriter Raisa set to be held at the venue on February 25, while the restrictions on the GBK Stadium’s usage will also apply to five other venues also set to be utilised for the U-20 World Cup. The minister has proposed Pakansari Stadium in Bogor and Patriot Stadium in Bekasi as alternative venues as those stadiums are not set to be utilised for the tournament.

BLACKPINK are scheduled to perform in Jakarta on March 11 and 12 as part of the Asian leg of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour, which also includes stops in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Taiwan, Manila and Singapore between January and May next year.

Weverse fanclub presales for the Jakarta concerts are set to begin at November 14 at 9AM WIB for existing subscribers, with general ticket sales set to begin the day after on November 15.