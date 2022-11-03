Indonesian minister says BLACKPINK cannot perform at GBK Stadium in Jakarta next year

An Indonesian minister has said that BLACKPINK will not be able to perform at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Main Stadium for their Indonesian ‘Born Pink’ world tour concerts in March 2023.

Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sport Zainudin Amali addressed the concerts while answering questions regarding restrictions on the usage of GBK Stadium in Jakarta yesterday (November 2).

GBK Stadium is set to undergo renovation works beginning next month ahead of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023, which the country will host from May 20 to June 11. The stadium will be closed to concerts and all public activities and events until the commencement of the sporting event.

According to translations by Coconuts Jakarta, when asked if BLACKPINK will be allowed to perform in the stadium on March 11 and 12, Amali replied: “Certainly not.”

The minister cited the preparations for the U-20 World Cup as the primary reason for his stance on BLACKPINK’s upcoming concerts at the stadium. The minister also reportedly claimed that “even when [renovations] are done, the stadium will not be allowed for any use [other than to host the Under-20 World Cup]. GBK belongs to the state.”

At time of publication, the venue for BLACKPINK’s Jakarta shows remains listed as GBK Stadium on the official websites of the group and show promoter IME. Both IME and other promoter Live Nation for BLACKPINK’s concerts in Jakarta has yet to comment on the news.

The renovation of GBK and Zainudin’s announcement are also expected to impact a concert by Indonesian singer-songwriter Raisa, who is scheduled to perform at the venue on February 25.

Minister Zainudin said the restrictions apply to five other stadiums in Indonesia which are hosting World Cup matches, according to Tempo. Per Coconuts Jakarta, he reportedly named two other stadiums – Pakansari Stadium in Bogor and Patriot Stadium in Bekasi, which are not hosting any matches – as alternatives to GBK.

BLACKPINK are scheduled to perform in Jakarta on March 11 and 12 at the GBK Stadium, as part of the Asian leg of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour. Other stops on that tour leg include Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Taiwan, Manila and Singapore between January and May.

Weverse fanclub presales will kick off on November 14 at 9AM WIB for existing subscribers. General ticket sales will begin November 15.

In September, BLACKPINK released their sophomore album, ‘BORN PINK’. In a three-star album review, NME’s Tanu I. Raj highlighted the group’s growing openness to experimentation, stating, “Now that BLACKPINK seem to have whetted their appetite for experimentation, let’s hope they go all the way on the next record – flip the script completely, propelled by the confidence that no matter what they do, they’ll come out on top.”

Recently, BLACKPINK were also nominated for two categories at the People’s Choice Awards, namely for Music Video of 2022 and Group of 2022, the latter of which they would be competing against fellow K-pop giants BTS.