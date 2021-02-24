BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Big Bang’s G-Dragon reportedly in a relationship

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Big Bang’s G-Dragon have reportedly been in a relationship for the past year.

This is according to a new report from South Korean entertainment site Dispatch, which was released today (February 24). The publication claimed they caught sight of the K-pop idols going on “routine” secret dates at G-Dragon’s villa in Hannam-dong neighbourhood in Seoul.

The duo’s relationship is apparently an open secret at their label YG Entertainment, an unnamed source close to the idols told Dispatch. “Jennie’s mother is also aware of her relationship with G-Dragon. She’s thankful that he takes special care of her,” they added, as translated by Soompi.

Advertisement

Dispatch also noted that on the day of BLACKPINK’s ‘The Show’ online concert, Jennie had left for the event straight from G-Dragon’s villa. In addition, the Big Bang member’s car was spotted near the Korea International Exhibition Center where the hit concert was held.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment has yet to confirm the report. In a statement to E-Daily, as translated on Reddit, the agency said that “as this pertains to the two artists’ private lives, it will not be possible to confirm the news.”

Last year, BLACKPINK released their long-awaited debut album, simply titled ‘The Album’. The LP debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 albums chart on release, and topped the Gaon Album Chart as well.

Meanwhile, Big Bang’s last music release was their 2018 digital single ‘Flower Road, which was co-written by G-Dragon and T.O.P. The band has been on hiatus since, despite all four remaining members having been discharged from the military in 2019.