Jennie reveals BLACKPINK “worked nonstop without rest” the first three years

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie has opened up about how hectic the girl group’s lives were the first three years after their debut.

The K-pop idol recently sat down with Rolling Stone as part of the girl group’s special cover edition with the news outlet, during which she recalled BLACKPINK’s first three years together and how they had “worked nonstop without resting” at the time.

“I became sick, both mentally and physically, after the last world tour ended [in 2020],” she shared, before adding that she wanted to be as “vague” as possible about the details, as this wasn’t something she wished to share with fans in too much detail as they might worry.

Advertisement

“For three years after debuting, we worked nonstop without resting,” Jennie added. “Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren’t eating properly; I wasn’t hydrating myself – we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour. We were on tour for a year and a half. For a year and a half I didn’t have a home.”

The singer then revealed that the strenuous nature of BLACKPINK’s schedules at the time had put a heavy toll on her healt. “If I touched something I’d have an allergic reaction. I had no immune system at all, but we needed to keep touring,” Jennie shared.

“When the tour was done, we got some time off to be at home. Back then, I didn’t have time to learn how to take care of myself. I’m a very delicate person,” Jennie said.

Jennie’s past experience being burnt out by back-to-back commitments has now allowed her to prepare for the group’s impending comeback and tour. She shared: “These days, because we’re preparing for our comeback and planning our tour, I think every day, ‘OK, how do I prepare myself for my next busy two years?'”

In a previous Rolling Stone interview with all four members, the girl group touched on the pressures of being a trainee in the K-pop system. The members revealed that while their agency YG Entertainment had provided them mental health classes and therapy during that time, they had found those unhelpful.