BLACKPINK’s Jennie reveals she’s working on new music

BLACKPINK singer Jennie has revealed that she has new solo music in the works.

In her cover interview for the October 2023 edition of Harper’s Bazaar Korea, the K-pop idol and actress shared that she is preparing to release new music, teasing that it will be “unique”.

“I’m making a song that’s by Jennie, the most Jennie and something unique that is only Jennie’s,” she told the magazine per Korea JoongAng Daily. It will be her first official release outside of the group since her November 2018 debut single ‘Solo’.

So far, the only other solo material Jennie has unveiled is the song ‘You & Me (Moonlight)’, which she began performing on BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ world tour from last year, though it has yet to see an official release.

However, she collaborated with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp earlier this year on the song ‘One Of The Girls’ for the soundtrack of HBO series The Idol, which she also starred in.

The news comes amid BLACKPINK’s discussions for contract renewal with their longtime agency YG Entertainment. Several local media sources have claimed that Jennie, along with bandmates Jisoo and Lisa would not be renewing their contracts.

If true, this would make Rosé the only member to remain with the company, though the same reports also claim that BLACKPINK are now in the midst of discussions to continue carrying out their activities as a group.

However, YG Entertainment has since stated that nothing regarding the group’s contract renewal has been confirmed as it is still under discussion.

Last month, HBO announced that The Idol, had been cancelled after one season. “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work,” said a spokesperson for the television network.