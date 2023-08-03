BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating

South Korean singer Jisoo of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK and See You in My 19th Life actor Ahn Bo-hyun have been confirmed to be dating.

Today (August 3), South Korean news publication Dispatch reported that Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun had recently “started their relationship”. It added that the pair are “in the stage of getting to know each other with good feelings”, per The Kpop Herald.

Dispatch‘s report has since been confirmed by both Jisoo and Ahn’s agencies. FN Entertainment, which Ahn is signed to, said that he and the K-pop idol are “getting to know each other” in a statement to Sports Donga, as translated by Soompi.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment, home to Jisoo and the other members of BLACKPINK, confirmed in a separate statement to Newsen that the couple are “getting to know each other with positive feelings”. It added: “We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth”.

Jisoo is best known as a member of the popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, which also features the members Rosé, Jennie and Lisa. Earlier this year, Jisoo became the last member of the girl group to go solo, releasing the long-awaited debut single ‘Flower’.

On the other hand, Ahn Bo-hyun made his acting debut in 2014 and has since starred in a number of popular K-dramas, including his breakout role as the villainous Jang Geun-woni in 2020’s Itaewon Class, a leading part in tvN’s romance drama Yumi’s Cells and more.