BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently filming a music video for her solo debut

BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s long-awaited solo debut is finally on the way, with a music video in the works.

On February 21, YG Entertainment shared that the K-pop idol is currently filming the music video for her first-ever solo single.

“The music video for Jisoo’s solo track is being filmed overseas for all the [filming] locations in strict secrecy,” revealed the agency, as translated by Soompi, adding: “It is worth anticipating as we invested the highest production cost of all BLACKPINK videos to date.”

The news comes just over a month after Jisoo and YG Entertainment shared that the BLACKPINK singer would be making her solo debut in 2023. At the time, the idol announced on fan community platform Weverse that she would be releasing solo material this year.

YG Entertainment later confirmed the news and revealed that that Jisoo had already shot concept photos for the album, adding that the singer “worked on music production whenever she got the time” while on the girl group’s massive, ongoing Born Pink world tour.

Details such the title, tracklist and release date of Jisoo’s forthcoming solo record are still unavailable, however.

The 28-year-old Jisoo will become the fourth and final BLACKPINK member to release solo music. Rapper Jennie was the first of the group to go solo in 2018 with the single ‘Solo’, followed by Rosé and Lisa in 2021 with the single albums ‘R’ and ‘Lalisa’ respectively.