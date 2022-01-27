BLACKPINK’s Jisoo says she’ll make her solo debut this year

BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo has revealed that she has plans to release solo music sometime this year.

This is according to a fan-recorded video of Jisoo, which was uploaded on January 25. During a recent BLACKPINK fancall event – which allows fans to speak to their favourite celebrities – Jisoo reportedly confirmed that fans can look forward to new solo music from her this year.

“Would we be able to look forward to your solo [album] this year?” asked the fan who uploaded the video, to which Jisoo responded: “Of course!”

Elsewhere in the short clip, Jisoo was also asked if there was a possibility that she would be rapping on her upcoming solo project. “Rap? If I’m rapping, it would be during a concert encore,” she responded jokingly.

If Jisoo makes her solo debut this year as planned, she would be the fourth and final member of BLACKPINK to officially drop solo material. The most recent was Lisa with her single album ‘Lalisa’, featuring a title track of the same name and B-side ‘Money’ in September 2021.

Rosé had also made her solo debut last year with the single album ‘R’, which notably included lead single ‘On The Ground’ and B-side ‘Gone’. Meanwhile, Jennie was the first BLACKPINK member to release solo music back in 2018, with the single ‘Solo’.

Jisoo had recently made her leading role acting debut in JTBC’s ongoing historical K-drama series Snowdrop, where she stars opposite Jung Hae-in.

Snowdrop is set in 1987, a pivotal year in the South Korea’s history that saw a nationwide mass movement that forced the ruling government to hold elections. Su-ho (JIsoo) is a graduate student with a secret past, while Young-ro is a university student who lives in an all-female dormitory.