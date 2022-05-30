BLACKPINK’s Jisoo reveals she is still “not sure” about releasing solo music

BLACKPINK vocalist Jisoo has shared her thoughts on releasing solo music.

The K-pop idol recently sat down with Rolling Stone as part of the girl group’s special cover edition with the news outlet, during which she shared that she still feels unsure about pursing a music career outside of BLACKPINK.

“I’m not sure how much I want to go solo yet,” admitted the vocalist, explaining that she has not formed a picture of what a solo music career would look like for her. “The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do – what should I choose?”

“I love songs with lots of instruments. I love different bands and rock music. What do people want from me? There’s a chaos of conflicting questions. So I’m still tilting my head in confusion,” Jisoo continued. “I’m not sure what will happen with my solo plans this year.”

Jisoo is notably the only BLACKPINK member who has yet to release solo music, instead the star has focused on her acting career instead, landing first-ever lead role last year in the historical-romance K-drama Snowdrop.

Meanwhile, Jennie was the first BLACKPINK member to go solo, with the single ‘Solo’ in 2018. This was followed by members Rosé and Lisa in 2021, with the releases ‘Lalisa’ and ‘R’, respectively.

Last month, Sports Donga reported that BLACKPINK were preparing to release a new album later this year. While the report initially claimed that the girl group were set to return “as early as June”, YG Entertainment has since clarified that while the group are indeed preparing for a comeback, an official release date has not been set.