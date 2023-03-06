BLACKPINK’s Jisoo announces release date for debut solo music

BLACKPINK member Jisoo has finally announced a date for her long-awaited solo debut.

At midnight KST today (March 6), the K-pop idol teased her upcoming solo debut on Instagram with an intriguing “Coming Soon” poster. The image confirms a release date of March 31, and features a bright red dress in the middle of a field.

Jisoo’s post was accompanied by the caption “See you soon” in Korean. The teaser poster was also released on the official BLACKPINK Instagram account.

Advertisement

Last month, YG Entertainment shared that the K-pop idol had been filming the music video for her first-ever solo single. The company also noted that the production cost of the visual was the “highest” of all BLACKPINK videos to date.

Back in January, the entertainment agency confirmed that Jisoo would finally make her solo debut in 2023, revealing that the K-pop idol had already shot concept photos for the album.

The 28-year-old Jisoo will become the fourth and final BLACKPINK member to release solo music. Jennie was the first to go solo in 2018 with the single ‘Solo’, followed by Rosé and Lisa in 2021 with the single albums ‘R’ and ‘Lalisa’ respectively.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK are still in the middle of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour. The quartet played 14 North American and 10 European shows last year, and are set to perform over 20 concerts across Asia and Australia over the coming months.

NME‘s Rhian Daly gave the tour’s kickoff performance in Seoul last October a glowing four-star review, saying that “it’s clear how much has been poured into the concert so it matches that grand tag”.