YG Entertainment denies BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is dating footballer Son Heung-min

YG Entertainment, the agency that represents BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, has denied that the singer is dating football player Son Heung-min.

The K-pop idol and the Tottenham Hotspur player have been romantically linked since at least September 2019, when the BLACKPINK member was spotted at one of Son’s matches in England, per Korea JoongAng Daily. The duo were alleged to have been wearing matching bracelets at the time.

Rumours of their relationship resurfaced last week after both Jisoo and Son flew back home to South Korea from France on the same day (October 5). The former had been in the European nation to attend Paris Fashion Week. Meanwhile, the latter returned back to South Korea ahead of the third leg of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian qualifying round.

On October 10, YG Entertainment addressed the rumours in an official statement to South Korean media, saying “that all the dating rumours related to BLACKPINK’s Jisoo are not true”, as translated by Soompi.

“Our agency has been carefully monitoring the situation. However, as the rumours have even spread internationally, we have become concerned that the artist may suffer damages due to the situation, so we would like to clarify the misinformation,” it added. “We implore you to please refrain from groundless speculation.”

In other BLACKPINK news, member Jennie had been romantically linked to Big Bang’s G-Dragon earlier this year. South Korean entertainment site Dispatch had claimed in February that the K-pop idols routinely go on secret dates at G-Dragon’s villa in Hannam-dong neighbourhood in Seoul.

The duo’s relationship is apparently an open secret at their label YG Entertainment, an unnamed source close to the idols told Dispatch. At the time, YG said that “as this pertains to the two artists’ private lives, it will not be possible to confirm the news”.