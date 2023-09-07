BLACKPINK’s Lisa to perform at Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris

Thai musician Lisa, of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, will perform at Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris this month.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Crazy Horse Paris have announced that the K-pop idol will headline five exclusive shows at the famed cabaret on September 28, 29 and 30.

“Come and discover Lisa transformed into a ‘Crazy Girl’, performing original Crazy Horse Paris acts, including the classics ‘But I am a Good Girl’ and ‘Crisis? What Crisis!?’,” the cabaret said of the K-pop idol’s upcoming shows.

Tickets to Lisa’s performances at Crazy Horse Paris are on sale now via the cabaret’s official website. Tickets cost €250 each, capped at 10 tickets per transaction.

Notably, Crazy Horse Paris was where Beyoncé shot the music video for her hit 2013 song ‘Partition’, from her self-titled fifth studio album. The cabaret has also played host to a number of other guest performers over the years, including Dita Von Teese, Carmen Electra and more.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK recently released an animated music video for their new single, ‘The Girls’. The song is an original song for the soundtrack of their mobile game BLACKPINK The Game, and was first released in-game, before it became available on streaming platforms.

The K-pop girl group will also wrap up their year-long ‘Born Pink’ tour later this month with two final concerts in Seoul on September 16 and 17. The upcoming shows will bring the girl group’s world tour to a total of 66 shows.

BLACKPINK are also in the midst of discussions with YG Entertainment regarding their contract renewals. In July, the company’s stock fell amid uncertainty over BLACKPINK’s future with the agency.