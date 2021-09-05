BLACKPINK’s Lisa announces tracklist for solo debut ‘Lalisa’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has shared the tracklist for her upcoming debut solo single album, ‘Lalisa’, via a new poster.

The rapper and dancer is set to make her solo debut on Friday (September 10), following her bandmates Jennie and Rosé.

Earlier today (September 5), BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment shared further details of Lisa’s forthcoming release. A poster with the single album’s tracklist was shared on social media, revealing that it will be comprised of two tracks – the title track ‘Lalisa’ and a b-side called ‘Money’.

‘Lalisa’ was composed by frequent BLACKPINK collaborators 24, Bekuh Boom and Teddy, while it was arranged by 24 and had its lyrics written by Boom and Teddy. ‘Money’, meanwhile, is credited to Boom and Vince in terms of lyrics, 24, Boom, R.Tee and Vince for composition and 24 and R.Tee for arrangement.

The single album will also come with instrumental versions of both ‘Lalisa’ and ‘Money’. You can see the new poster above now.

The tracklist reveal follows a second teaser trailer from Lisa, which was shared last week (August 31). The clip featured the star in a sleeveless t-shirt and holographic trousers, looking at the camera while a soundtrack of palpitating bass and drums plays in the background.

In the first four days of it going up for pre-order, ‘Lalisa’ racked up more than 700,000 sales. According to YG, pre-orders have come from many regions outside of South Korea, including the United States, China, Japan, Europe and Southeast Asia.

In May, producer DJ Snake claimed that he had collaborated with Lisa on a new song in a since-deleted string of tweets. However, it currently does not appear that he will play a part in the rapper’s solo debut.