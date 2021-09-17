BLACKPINK’s Lisa interview unwittingly helps struggling businesses in Thailand

BLACKPINK member Lisa has unwittingly used her popularity to help boost sales in her home province of Buriram, Thailand.

Last Saturday (September 11), the singer made an appearance on popular Thai talk show Woody Show to promote her solo debut single album, ‘Lalisa’. During the interview, the singer spoke about how she missed her home province, specifically mentioning the various meatball stalls around the Buriram railway station.

“People buy and eat them right there at Buriram train station. They’re really popular,” she told host Woody Milintachinda. “The highlight is the sauce found only in Buriram.”

Following the BLACKPINK singer’s appearance on the show, sales of vendors around the Buriram railway station have reportedly shot up by up to 1,000 per cent. This is according to Arunsri Kamnerdklang and Ratchanok Maneewan, both of whom own stores around the station, as Bangkok Post reported.

They also noted that their sales had gone from about 100 Thai Baht the day before Lisa’s interview to around 10,000 Baht in the days after, with the majority of their orders consisting of online sales from other provinces.

Meanwhile, Bordin Ruengsuksriwong, the provincial Tourism Industry Council president, called the singer’s influence on sales “unprecedented” and thanked her for rejuvenating the area’s business. “Now some shops have about 2,000 orders a day. This is unprecedented and business is even better than pre-COVID-19,” he said.

