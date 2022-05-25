BLACKPINK’s Lisa says a Singapore Airlines flight inspired her “childhood dream” to be a stewardess

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has opened up about her childhood dream and the circumstances that inspired it.

During her recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Thai-born K-pop idol talked about her childhood dream of becoming a stewardess, which was inspired by a Singapore Airlines flight she took when she was younger, while traveling to Singapore with her family.

“I saw the beautiful flight attendants on Singapore Airlines, wearing this uniform – a really long dress with sleeves down to the elbow, maybe purple fabric, with patterns,” the singer explained “And this pretty unni (Korean for older sister) talked to me in English: ‘Do you want some milk?’ And I was like, ‘Wow, yes please!’”

Lisa noted that after her flight, she had “begged” her mum to purchase the uniform for her, which her mum eventually did. However, the singer also revealed that she was unable to see her childhood dream through, due to the airline’s preconditions to join the crew.

“Sadly, I didn’t meet the height requirements – you have to be tall enough to reach the overhead luggage,” she added.

In a seperate interview for the group’s Rolling Stone feature, Lisa also spoke about the “rough” year she had between the release of the K-pop act’s hit songs ‘As If It’s Your Last’ in 2017 and 2018’s ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’.

The singer revealed that she had struggled to sing and record new music during this time, although she didn’t go into detail as to why. “I couldn’t sing. When I went to the studio to record, nothing came out. I cried,” shared Lisa. “I felt like I was bringing the team down.”