BLACKPINK’s Lisa has finally made her solo debut with ‘Lalisa’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has finally made her highly anticipated solo debut with the release of her first-ever single album, ‘Lalisa’.

The project features four tracks, including the title track ‘Lalisa’ and B-side ‘Money’, alongside their instrumental versions. ‘Lalisa’ was written by frequent BLACKPINK collaborators 24, Bekuh Boom and Teddy Park, while ‘Money’ was helmed by 24, Boom, R.Tee and Vince.

The single album dropped alongside a music video for the title track ‘Lalisa’. During a press conference prior to the project’s release, the Thai-born singer said she hopes the song would “show the strength of my name and my confident side”, as translated by Soompi.

“I hope that people will hear the song and think, ‘Wow, this is it. This is something only Lisa can do’,” she added. The BLACKPINK member also spoke about the music video, noting that “the set and outfits… capture that Thai vibe well”.

During the press conference, Lisa also spoke about what she hopes to achieve through her solo debut. “Rather than focusing on rankings, I hope that people will see that Lisa has this side to her as well. If I can make BLINKs happy with my songs and performances, I’m satisfied,” she said.

The K-pop idol is the third member of BLACKPINK to make her solo debut. Earlier this year, Rosé released her first solo single album ‘R’, which featured the smash hit ‘On The Ground’. Meanwhile, Jennie went solo in 2018 with the song ‘Solo’. It’s currently unclear when Jisoo is set to make her solo debut.

In the first four days of it going up for pre-order, ‘Lalisa’ racked up more than 700,000 sales. According to her label YG Entertainment, pre-orders came from many regions outside of South Korea, including the United States, China, Japan, Europe and Southeast Asia.

In May, producer DJ Snake claimed he had collaborated with Lisa on a new song in a since-deleted string of tweets. It is currently unknown when the collaboration will be released, if ever.