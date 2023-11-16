BLACKPINK’s Lisa receives Spotify Billions Club plaque for ‘Money’, uses it to eat Thai dish Khai Jiao

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has officially received a plaque from Spotify after achieving a billion streams of her solo track ‘Money’, and used it to eat a Thai dish she cooked called Khai Jiao.

Earlier this year in September, the Thai K-pop idol became the first K-pop soloist to rack up over a billion streams on Spotify with ‘Money’, a track off her solo debut single album ‘Lalisa’.

A special video celebrating Lisa’s feat was posted yesterday (November 15) through the streaming service’s social media platforms, with Lisa starring as the fourth artist featured in Spotify’s new video series Billions Club: The Series, which stars various musicians who have achieved the same.

The video depicts Lisa receiving and unboxing her new plaque in her Paris home, where she would later use it as a serving plate after she cooks her “favourite, favourite Thai dish” Khai Jiao, described by Lisa as a “Thai-style shrimp omelette”.

Elsewhere in the video, Lisa also shares her sentiments on receiving the plaque and becoming a member of Spotify’s Billions Club, speaking in her mother tongue. “I feel like it’s something unbelievable that my songs have this many people who have listened to them,” she told Spotify in the video, as she’s cooking. “It makes me proud of myself and makes me want to keep making music.”

Since ‘Money”s billion Spotify streams were announced, the song has since been added into Spotify’s official ‘Billions Club’ playlist, alongside past hit songs that also surpassed one billion streams on the music platform. Other K-pop songs on the ‘Billions Club’ include the BTS songs ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’ and more.

‘Money’ was first released in September 2021 as a B-side on Lisa’s debut solo single album ‘Lalisa’. The song was later released as a single in November of the same year after going viral on TikTok.

In other BLACKPINK news, YG Entertainment released an official statement yesterday (November 15) announcing that negotiations with the four-piece regarding the renewal of their contracts are currently still ongoing, despite their contracts allegedly having expired in August 2023.

The label said the negotiations’ outcome “will be revealed through the document regarding major management issues related to investments.” An exact date for this report’s publication has yet to be announced.