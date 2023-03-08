BLACKPINK pop-up store and exhibition launched in Jakarta

A new pop-up store and exhibition featuring exclusive merchandise and displays by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has launched in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The pop-up store and exhibition opened on Monday at the Senayan Park (SPARK) Mall, with the latter featuring outfits worn and props used by BLACKPINK. Meanwhile, the pop-up will include exclusive merchandise direct from South Korea. The event is being hosted by Flimty, the commercial partner for BLACKPINK’s Jakarta concerts on March 11 and 12.

According to Coconuts Jakarta, fans can get their hand on tickets to the exhibition by purchasing the “Pink Edition” of Flimty’s slimming beverage, either on e-commerce stores, through registered Flimty agents or at the door. Fans can also claim a ticket by buying more than IDR450K worth of goods at the BLACKPINK pop-up store.

Check out a preview of the event at Flimty’s official Instagram here.

BLACKPINK recently kicked-off the Asian leg of their ‘Born Pink’ tour on March 4 with a stop at the National Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The girl group will next perform in Jakarta this weekend, before heading to the Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan.

However, the girl group’s popularity have made their concerts the target of scalpers. Earlier this week, Taiwanese media reported that tickets to BLACKPINK’s shows on the island are being resold for up to 45 times their retail price.

Meanwhile, Usher recently said he’s become a fan of BLACKPINK after watching a the girl group live in Atlanta last November with his sons. “They were putting on a show… there’s no detail spared. I loved that,” he said.