BLACKPINK to drop ‘Ready For Love’ music video later this week

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will soon be releasing a music video for their special track ‘Ready For Love’ in collaboration with PUBG Mobile.

On July 25, BLACKPINK announced via their Instagram account that they would be dropping a music video for ‘Ready For Love’ on July 29 at 1PM KST/12AM EDT as part of their ongoing collaboration with PUBG Mobile.

The upcoming clip is set to arrive just days after their virtual show ‘BLACKPINK X PUBG Mobile 2022 In-Game Concert: [THE VIRTUAL]’, which took place on July 23 and 24. The recent concert will also be available for all-day replays this coming weekend (July 30 and 31).

Advertisement

While not an official release, ‘Ready For Love’ will mark the K-pop group’s first music together since their last full-length effort ‘THE ALBUM’ dropped in October 2020, which featured the lead single ‘How You Like That’.

YG Entertainment confirmed earlier this month that the quartet are currently gearing up to make a comeback in August. A sprawling global tour, touted by YG as “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group”, is also on the cards for later in 2022.

Additionally, OneRepublic vocalist Ryan Tedder has teased an upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK, which will presumably be part of the girl group’s August release. “I can’t tell you what’s coming out. I think one or two of my songs have made the album,” Tedder said in an interview with Good Morning America. “From what I’ve been told, and the stuff that I did with them, I can just say is very true to their sound.”