BLACKPINK’s Rosé covers Alicia Keys’ ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ with SHINee’s Onew and AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun

BLACKPINK‘s Rosé has teamed up with SHINee‘s Onew and AKMU‘s Lee Su-hyun on a heartwarming cover of Alicia Keys‘ ‘If I Ain’t Got You’.

Rosé returned for a third appearance as a special guest on the South Korean variety programme Sea Of Hope yesterday (July 27), where different Korean celebrities perform music and prepare meals for guests at a seaside venue.

AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun kicked off the performance of ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ and helmed the first verse, with SHINee’s Onew providing backing vocals during the chorus. The BLACKPINK singer then took over for the second verse, before all three came together for the final chorus.

“Some people want diamond rings / Some just want everything / But everything means nothing / If I ain’t got you, yeah,” the trio harmonised. Onew then wrapped up the performance with a soulful rendition of the outro.

Elsewhere during the episode, Rosé and Onew also teamed up on a stripped-down cover of Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat’s popular 2019 hit ‘Lucky’. “Lucky I’m in love with my best friend / Lucky to have been where I have been / Lucky to be coming home again,” they sing on the chorus.

Rosé previously guest-starred on Sea Of Hope earlier this month, where she took on the popular 2009 Paramore song ‘The Only Exception’. She made her first appearance as a guest on the show in June, where she performed her rendition of John Mayer’s ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room’.

The American singer-songwriter later reacted to Rosé’s version of the song, calling it “gorgeous”. Mayer then gifted the BLACKPINK singer a pink electric guitar as thanks for her cover of his 2006 track, after which she said her “life is complete”.