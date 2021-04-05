Cardi B reacts to BLACKPINK’s Rosé taking on the ‘WAP’ challenge

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently tried her hand the viral ‘WAP’ dance challenge on TikTok after hitting 10million followers on the app.

Yesterday (April 4), the BLACKPINK member posted a clip of herself dancing to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single ‘WAP’.

Rosé had launched her Tiktok account last month, following her solo debut with ‘On the Ground’ from her single album ‘R’, and promised to do the challenge if she hit 10million followers on the social media platform.

The idol stayed true to her word, and filmed her giggly rendition of the dance challenge alongside the caption “#10M!! Here you go”, accompanied by the eye-roll emoji.

Fans quickly took to Twitter and began trending “WASPÉ” (a combination of “WAP” and “Rosé”), which caught Cardi B’s attention. She then revealed that she was looking for the video, tweeting: “Looking for the Wapse.”

Looking for the Wapse . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 4, 2021

The rapper eventually found the video through a fan, and seemed endeared at how Rosé managed to make the explicit dance challenge look so wholesome. “She still looks so innocent…Sooo [cuteee],” Cardi B replied.

She still looks sooo innocent…Sooo buteee https://t.co/tT34mpq8ox — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 4, 2021

The pair previously worked together on the song ‘Bet You Wanna’ from BLACKPINK’s first studio album, simply titled ‘THE ALBUM’, which dropped last October.

Last night, Rosé dropped the music video for ‘Gone’, the second track from her album. It was first teased back in January, leading up to her performance of the song during BLACKPINK’s online concert, ‘THE SHOW’. The track was originally released alongside ‘On the Ground’ on March 12.